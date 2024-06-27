‘The most compassionate S’porean‘: Tourist moved by staff who escorted her through Changi Airport after she asked for directions

Tourist escorted through Changi Airport moved by staff’s kind act

A tourist who visited Singapore took to TikTok recently to share her “wonderful” encounter with a stranger.

Philippines-national and IT consultant Pen Arupo was moved after a staff member escorted her through Changi Airport when she asked for directions.

Pen shared with MS News that the heartwarming encounter was the highlight of her visit to Singapore.

On 24 March this year, Pen shared her moving experience with the staff member in a short TikTok clip.

“You’ve encountered the most compassionate Singapore who not only provides directions but also escorted you to ensure you wouldn’t lose your way,” the caption read.

The video showed the woman guiding Pen on the train and through Changi Airport.

Speaking to MS News, Pen shared that she arrived in Singapore for a five-day trip on 20 September last year.

She had planned to use Singapore’s infamous public transport to get to her hotel and asked for directions while waiting for the MRT.

The woman, dressed in a uniform resembling a Changi Airport auxiliary officer, did not hesitate to assist Pen by providing her with clear instructions.

To her surprise, the woman insisted on guiding Pen to the correct train station even though she was on her way to work herself.

Highlight of her trip

Noting that it was her first time travelling alone internationally, Pen shared that the encounter with the stranger became the “highlight of her trip”.

“It really made me want to go back there as soon and as long as I can,” she told MS News.

After watching the video, many TikTok users were touched by the woman’s selfless act, pointing out at how kind Singaporeans are.

Others advised Pen to share her encounter with Changi Airport so they could give the staff in the video recognition for her kind act.

MS News has reached out to Changi Airport to inquire if the woman was awarded for her service.

