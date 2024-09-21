Whampoa chicken rice stall employee threatens boss with knife during wage dispute, both men arrested

Whampoa chicken rice stall employee threatens boss with knife over wages

A chicken rice stall employee chased and threatened his boss with a knife after a disagreement over wages.

The incident occurred at about 7.50pm on Friday (20 Sept) at Whampoa Makan Place.

Employee unsatisfied with wages

According to Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner’s wife claimed the pair fought over wages.

CCTV footage showed the two men conversing at a table near the stall.

Without warning, the employee stood up and began waving his fist.

Both men arrested

The stall owner subsequently got up to defend himself from the employee’s strikes.

The pair wrestled for a bit before the employee retrieved a knife from the kitchen.

Seeing the knife, the stall owner fled into the food centre. Still holding the knife, the employee gave chase but later returned to the stall.

The stall owner reportedly called the police while fleeing from his employee. Worried about his safety, he returned to the stall only after the cops arrived.

In a statement to Shin Min Daily News, the police confirmed that they arrested two men, aged 54 and 62, over the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Indian wedding turns into a brawl after families fight over food shortage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.