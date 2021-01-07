The Star Wars Identities Exhibition Will Be In Singapore From 30 Jan – 13 Jun

Baby Yoda may have won over younger fans with “The Mandalorian”, but nothing beats the OG Star Wars films. Long-time fans who miss the epic films will be excited to know that they can get up close with iconic characters in an immersive exhibition.

The Star Wars Identities Exhibition will be landing at The ArtScience Museum on 30 Jan, promising an awe-inspiring experience for all.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Fans who are raring to book a date will be able to buy tickets soon, so keep an eye out for opening sales.

Original Star Wars props on display at exhibition

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced the impending arrival of the Star Wars exhibition in a press release on Wednesday (6 Jan).

Marking the final stop in a global tour, the showcase will present nearly 200 original items from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art archive.

These include Boba Fett and Stormtrooper costumes in huge glass cases, which you can stare at while pretending you’re face-to-face with the real characters.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

You can even catch Chewbacca, and see the costumes Princess Leia and Han Solo wore in the classic films.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Classic & prequel trilogies plus new additions featured

Since the exhibition covers the entire expanse of the Star Wars canon, you can expect to see familiar items from the following series:

Classic trilogy (1977 – 1983)

Prequel (1999 – 2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Yoda will no doubt be there, but those who’ve only recently hopped onto the bandwagon would recognise BB-8 better.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Not forgetting the dark and mysterious Darth Vader, whom we hope won’t jump out and tell you he’s your father.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Interactive experience for visitors

The best thing about this exhibition is that you won’t just be staring at the props all day.

Instead, you’ll get to learn about the characters’ origins, as you delve into the complex creative process of filmmaking. From a look at the following elements, you’ll get a rare opportunity to see what makes the box office hits:

Early concept drawings

Storyboarding

Model Making

Puppetry

Costume Design

A model of the Imperial Fleet: Star Destroyer

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

As the showcase explores the concept of identity, it’ll be split into 3 major themes:

Origins – the characters’ origins

Influences – the influences that shaped them

Choices – the personal choices that altered their lives

An RFID wristband you’ll receive before you enter will let you take on the identity of a hero, so you can follow the entire journey closely.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Tickets available from 15 Jan

Considering how the love for Star Wars spans generations, we’re sure many will be planning to check out the exhibition once it begins.

Due to health and safety precautions as well as limited capacity, ArtScience Museum encourages visitors to purchase tickets online, from 15 Jan.

The ticket prices are as follows:

Source

You may get your tickets via the MBS link here, or the exhibition link here. The exhibition will be running from 30 Jan – 13 Jun 2021.

Once you’ve secured your passes, these are the other important deets to remember:

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition

Address: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Opening hours: 30 Jan – 13 Jun, 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Note that admission times are every 15 minutes starting from 10am, with the last slot being at 8pm. Visitors are also only allowed to spend 1.5 hours inside.

If you know anyone who’s a massive Star Wars fan, this exhibition will surely be something they wouldn’t want to miss. Jio them for a visit, and a golden opportunity.

Featured image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.