Starbucks Has 1-For-1 Green Tea, Chocolate Chip & Java Chip Frappuccinos Till 26 Nov

Sweet treats are typically luxuries we don’t often indulge in, and that may include Starbucks’ Frappuccinos for some.

Splurging on the drink post-atas paktor meal may be hard on the wallet, but that won’t be so for all of 4 days.

From 23 to 26 Nov, Starbucks is having a 1-for-1 promo on 3 of its popular Frappuccino flavours — Java Chip, Chocolate Chip and Green Tea.

1-for-1 Starbucks Frappuccinos from 23 Nov

According to Money Digest, Starbucks will be having a 1-for-1 promo on selected Frappuccinos from Monday (23 Nov).

Source

The offer is valid when you buy the following flavours:

Chocolate Chip

Java Chip

Green Tea

Drinks must be Venti-sized, so make sure you have enough room in your stomach for all that delicious sugar and cream.

Valid with payment via Starbucks Card

Of course, such a great deal doesn’t come without certain conditions.

For regulars who have the Starbucks Card, redeeming the offer is as easy as paying for your Frappuccino with the card.

Source

Since members get up to 3 voucher redemptions, you can go back for multiple 1-for-1 treats within the promo period.

Share the drinks with your SO or BFF, and you can end your outings on a sweet note.

Those who don’t have the Starbucks Card yet but wish to enjoy the offer, you may consider signing up here.

We’re sure the card will bring you more great offerings like these in time to come.

Indulge in the sugary rush

If you’ve been good with your diet through much of this year, now’s the time to treat yourself to some sugary indulgence.

Even if there’s no one to share with, you can always keep the extra one in the fridge in case you need that caffeine kick later.

Look out for the promo at all Starbucks Singapore outlets, except for the ones at Changi Airport and Jewel. Have fun and happy sipping.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook, Sweet Steep and The Spruce Eats.