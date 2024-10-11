Startup founder in US works during his wedding, netizens express concerns about work-life balance

Startup founder works on laptop on his wedding day

Wedding day is often considered one of the most important days of one’s life. But that seemingly wasn’t enough to stop one groom from attending to urgent work matters.

Casey Mackrell, who co-founded AI company Thoughtly, was seen working on his laptop while his friends and loved ones danced around him.

Noticing him engrossed in his work, his fellow co-founder, Torrey Leonard, snapped a photo of him working on his big day.

He later posted the picture on LinkedIn, attracting the attention of many users.

In the caption, Mr Leonard explained that the groom was dealing with a “pull request”.

Their company had apparently brought on a new customer which required their project to be launched within two weeks.

Coincidentally, Mr Mackrell happened to be getting married during the same period.

Netizens criticise company’s work-life balance

After the post went viral, many netizens questioned and criticised the company’s work culture.

One LinkedIn user expressed scepticism about how the company manages its employees’ time.

Another person commented that the post was one of the “most depressing” he had seen on LinkedIn.

This user slammed the post and said prioritising work over marriage isn’t something that should be celebrated.

It was actually a quick 30-second task

Turns out, the situation isn’t as ‘dire’ as what was perceived.

Mr Leonard told TechCrunch Mr Mackrell only spent 30 seconds on his laptop to give a colleague access to a code.

“For 30 seconds, Casey was clicking a button: He logged in, clicked a button, done. And you can see in the picture, too, people are laughing.,” he said.

He shared that Mr Mackrell is currently on honeymoon and that his wife isn’t bothered by the incident.

