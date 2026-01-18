Steel rod falls into home in Phuket, making it 3 construction-related incidents in Thailand in 3 days

Steel rod from crane falls into home in Phuket, marking third construction-related incident in Thailand

Yet another piece of construction fell from the skies as a metal rod from a crane plummets into a luxury condo home in Phuket, Thailand.

This is the third construction-related incident in as many days following the train accident on 14 Jan and highway accident on 15 Jan.

According to Khaosod English, the incident occurred on 14 Jan at around 8pm.

Luxury condo home gets surprise delivery from above

In a clip shared to a local Facebook group for Phuket, a woman claimed that she had faced multiple issues from a construction project nearby.

She mentioned several water leaks, pointing to a small crack in the ceiling next to the gaping hole where the steel bar fell through.

The latest, and most dangerous, impact the construction has had to her luxury condo in The Petit Tycoon by The Chardonnay is the large steel rod that smashed through her ceiling and pierced through a door into another room.

The piece of metal was about the circumference of her arm, but its length stretched multiple rooms.

According to the woman, the beam fell onto where her family would usually sit and work. Debris could be seen scattered all over the floor.

Investigations ongoing

Khaosod English reported that police are currently investigating the incident. They began looking into the case after the woman filed a police complaint.

So far, officers had spoken to the people responsible for the construction project and inspected the scene.

The incident has sparked discussion online due to the severity of the damage as well as this being the third construction safety incident in as many days in Thailand.

With regards to the two earlier incidents, Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul had threatened to scrap all construction projects from Italian-Thai Development Plc.

A 15-day pause was put in place while authorities inspected construction projects across the nation for safety.

Also read: 2 killed in another crane collapse in Thailand, a day after accident that left 32 dead