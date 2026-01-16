2 killed in another crane collapse in Thailand, a day after accident that left 32 dead

Second crane collapse in 2 days hits Thailand road, killing 2 & crushing vehicles

Just a day after a deadly crane accident involving a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, another construction crane collapsed onto a busy road near Bangkok on Thursday (15 Jan), killing two people and crushing vehicles below.

The latest incident occurred at about 9.15am along the southbound stretch of Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province.

The crane was part of ongoing works for an elevated roadway project that has been under construction for several years.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows traffic moving normally when the crane suddenly gave way, plunging onto the road and sending debris and dust across multiple lanes.

Images from the scene show twisted metal structures and a pickup truck flattened by falling concrete.

Thai outlet Khaosod reported that two people were confirmed dead, with several others injured and two vehicles crushed in the collapse.

Authorities said the area remained unsafe in the hours that followed, preventing immediate access for emergency responders and investigators.

Motorists were advised to avoid Rama II Road and use alternative routes while officials worked to secure the site.

Incident follows deadly accident a day earlier

The collapse came just one day after a separate crane accident on 14 Jan in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where a crane fell onto a moving passenger train during construction of a future high-speed rail line.

That incident killed at least 32 people, injured dozens more, and caused parts of the train to derail.

Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts shortly before the crane came down.

Same contractor linked to both accidents

Thailand’s acting Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the two crane collapses were connected through the same construction contractor, Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD).

He added that investigators are still examining what led to the Rama II Road collapse, noting that it is too early to determine whether the incident was caused by mechanical failure, human error, or other factors.

In response to the earlier accident, the State Railway of Thailand temporarily stopped work carried out by the contractor while authorities conduct their inquiries.

The company has since said it will provide financial assistance to the families of those who died and cover treatment costs for those injured.

Officials have stressed that accountability will follow once investigations are concluded, as public scrutiny intensifies over construction safety practices nationwide.

Also read: At least 22 killed, 64 injured after construction crane collapses on passenger train in Thailand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Real Champ on Facebook and R4 Racing Channel รวมคลิปรถเเรงข่าวเด็ด V.4 on Facebook.