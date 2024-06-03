P-plate car cuts across multiple lanes & turns at red light along Still Road, Internet questions how driver got license

It is unclear why the driver failed to adhere to standard road rules.

By - 3 Jun 2024, 11:57 am

P-plate car disrupts traffic by cutting across multiple lanes and turning at red light along Still Road

On Friday (31 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a P-plate car along Still Road.

The red vehicle can be seen cutting across multiple lanes at the traffic junction and making a right turn at a red light.

Netizens have called out the driver for their recklessness and questioned how they got their license.

Cuts across lanes and turns at red light

According to SGRV, the incident occurred on Still Road at 1.33pm on Friday (31 May).

The clip showed the car in the far-most left lane attempting to cut across the busy junction.

still-road-car-lanes.gif

Source: SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

After reaching the other middle of the junction, the car makes a right turn at a red light after failing to form up with other vehicles for the turn.

still-road-car-turn.gif

Source: SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

It is unclear why the driver decided to disobey multiple road rules.

Netizens call out driver for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters questioned how the driver obtained their license.

still-road-car-comment3.jpg

Source: Facebook

Others sarcastically praised the driver for their “awesome” driving.

still-road-car-comment1.jpg

Source: Facebook

Overall, most commenters called out the driver for their reckless behaviour which could have possibly caused harm to other road users.

still-road-car-comment2.jpg

Source: Facebook

According to the Singapore Police Force, for endangering life in relation to dangerous driving, a person can face up to one year in prison, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.

