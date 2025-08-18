Man finds S$1,500 stolen bicycle at Lakeside MRT after searching for 3 hours

After his bicycle was stolen, a man in Singapore decided to spend three hours searching for it across Jurong, against all odds.

Documenting the process in a viral TikTok video, he was delighted to finally find his bike at Lakeside MRT.

Man searches across Jurong for stolen bicycle

In the video posted on 30 July, which has already racked up 7.3 million views, the man revealed that his bicycle cost S$1,500.

Thus, he was going to “try to find it back”, he said.

His hunt took him to bicycle racks and parking spots all over Jurong, with each search coming up empty.

Stolen bicycle finally found at Lakeside MRT

Just when he was about to give up, he found his bicycle at a parking spot.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the man named Mr Li Yuelong (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had found it next to at Lakeside MRT station.

It had been stolen on 24 July from outside the Starbucks outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens, and he had remembered that an employee had advised him to look for it at the nearby MRT station.

Before that, however, he had visited numerous blocks in Jurong and ventured as far as the Chinese Garden, he added.

While he also made a police report after it went missing, he could only search for it after 7pm due to work, telling the paper:

This is a bicycle I’ve used for years… and it’s like a treasure to me. I believed the chances of finding it would be higher if I searched for it on the day itself.

Stolen bicycle chained to another bicycle at Lakeside

While Mr Li’s efforts proved fruitful, he hit a snag when he found that his bike was chained to another grey bike.

He was thus forced to call the police, who arrived and cut the chain so he could get his bike back.

The other bike was kept by the police.

He had to prove that stolen bicycle was his

In another video posted on 2 Aug, Mr Li responded to a netizen who asked how he managed to prove to the police that the bike was his.

He said that he had pointed out to them his blue bell, phone holder, light and signals that he had installed on the bike.

When he had made the police report earlier, he had stated that his bike had these items installed. He also sent them photos of himself with the bike, he added.

User claims he took the bike as he thought it was his friend’s

In an earlier video on 31 July, Mr Li revealed that he had found the person who took his bike, saying he was a “primary school kid”.

He cited comments on his original video from users who claimed that the grey bike belonged to his friend.

He also received a private message from a user claiming that he had taken the bike as he thought it belonged to his friend. He then proceeded to chain it to his own bike.

A person claiming to be the friend also asked him where the other bike was, as his friend was claiming that it was stolen.

Mr Li said he directed them to the police as the bike was with them.

He bought a lock

On 1 Aug, Mr Li admitted that the incident was his fault as he didn’t lock his bicycle when it got stolen.

This was in response to netizens asking why he did not lock a bicycle that cost S$1,500.

He has now learnt his lesson and bought a lock, he said.

In his Shin Min interview, he also reminded other cyclists to lock their bicycles as a precaution.

