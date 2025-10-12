Elderly hawker suspects her CDC vouchers worth S$800 were stolen, makes police report

Elderly hawker suspects her CDC vouchers were stolen as they were claimed by someone else

An elderly hawker has made a police report as she suspects her Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers were stolen after they were claimed by an unknown person.

76-year-old Mdm Shen Miaolan told Shin Min Daily News that both batches of CDC vouchers this year, worth S$800 in total, were swiped from under her nose.

Woman shocked to learn of CDC vouchers

Mdm Shen, who runs an economical rice stall at People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown, said she was reminded to collect her SG60 vouchers in July.

When she went to a community club in Hougang to collect her SG60 vouchers in paper form, she was asked whether she had collected her CDC vouchers in January and May.

All Singaporean households were eligible for S$300 in CDC vouchers in January and S$500 in May.

She was shocked to hear this, as she had not known of their distribution.

CDC vouchers purportedly claimed without her knowledge

However, when Mdm Shen asked the staff to print her CDC vouchers, they said they had already been claimed.

They told her that the first batch was claimed on 12 Jan and the second batch on 18 May, both times in the afternoon.

“I was working at the stall on both occasions and could not have claimed them in person at those timings,” she said.

She repeatedly asked her son whether he had claimed them, but he denied doing so.

She explained that as she does not know how to use a smartphone, she had received CDC vouchers in paper form from the community club.

She had never claimed or used any vouchers before July, she claimed.

Hawker makes police report over suspected stolen CDC vouchers

Suspecting that her CDC vouchers had been fraudulently claimed by someone else, Mdm Shen made a police report.

She hoped to find out who fraudulently claimed her vouchers, saying that her job is tough and requires her to stand for nearly 16 hours a day and finish work late at night.

Thus, the S$800 is a much-needed living allowance from the Government for her.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report had been made.

CDC vouchers mostly redeemed in Hougang area

With Mdm Shen’s permission, a reporter from Shin Min helped her log into the CDC voucher redemption portal.

It was observed that the first batch of her vouchers had been used up on 29 March, while the second batch was used up on 14 July.

Most of them were redeemed at Sheng Siong Supermarket, grocery stores and minimarts in the Hougang area.

Mdm Shen professed to be puzzled, saying that she usually shops near her home and pays in cash.

She has never used vouchers, and this was the first time she had seen these usage records, she added.

