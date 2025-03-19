Woman in M’sia splits stone mortar in half while following internet celebrity’s ayam gepuk recipe

Woman splits stone mortar in half while following ayam gepuk recipe

When an amateur cook takes over the kitchen, a recipe for disaster is always a possibility.

In Malaysia, a woman unintentionally broke a stone mortar in half while making ayam gepuk — fried chicken crushed in chilli paste — using a recipe from entrepreneur and popular food content creator Khairul Aming.

She shared a video of her disastrous cooking attempt on TikTok earlier this week, and the clip has since racked up 2.8 million views.

The video begins with a clip of Khairul Aming demonstrating how to properly pound sambal using a mortar and pestle.

It then cuts to the woman’s attempt, revealing a stone mortar completely split in half, with crushed chillies still sitting on both pieces.

Netizens wonder how woman broke stone mortar

Many netizens were left stunned, wondering how OP broke the stone mortar and saying it was their first time seeing one break.

Some pointed out that she was even using the pestle upside down, making them even more doubtful of her cooking skills.

One user jokingly begged her to stay out of the kitchen during the upcoming Raya holiday.

Others asked if OP was venting her anger while cooking, while one tried to console her, suggesting that modern mortars are of poorer quality.

Food creator compiles fans’ failed cooking attempts

Even Khairul Aming himself commented on the video, jokingly asking what was wrong with this year’s batch of online culinary students.

The food creator also added the clip to a TikTok post compiling people’s failed attempts to recreate his recipes, which also included burnt dinner rolls and muffins that overflowed during the baking process.

“Please pray for this year’s batch,” he captioned the post, seemingly both amused and exasperated by his followers’ kitchen disasters.

Also read: Food stall at M’sia Ramadan bazaar goes up in flames after rainwater falls on hot oil

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nazmiera10 on TikTok.