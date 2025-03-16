Food stall at M’sia Ramadan bazaar goes up in flames after rainwater falls on hot oil

Food stall goes up in flames after rainwater falls on hot oil

A food stall at a Ramadan bazaar in Malacca, Malaysia went up in flames at 5pm on Wednesday (12 Mar) after rainwater fell in a cooking pan containing hot oil.

The incident was caught on video and posted on the business’ TikTok account @adictochurrosmelaka late last week and has since gained 157,300 views.

In the 18-second clip, a young man was seen talking to the camera inside the food stall’s tent while it was pouring rain, when a fire suddenly broke out behind him.

When the man left the screen, huge flames were seen engulfing the stall from floor to ceiling.

As there weren’t a lot of items in the stall, the flames quickly mellowed down and revealed that the fire came from the cooking pan.

Meanwhile, a follow-up video showed that the fire had destroyed the front half of the churros stall’s tent and slightly affected that of their neighbouring stall.

The captions stated there were no casualties from the incident, but it was not disclosed how the fire was extinguished.

Rainwater started leaking from tent

The vendor told WeirdKaya that they were live-streaming on TikTok while preparing to fry churros when the incident occurred.

“Our staff was heating up the oil, waiting for it to reach the right temperature for frying. At the same time, we were already live on TikTok,” they said.

Everything was going smoothly, but rain began to pool on their tent due to the heavy downpour.

“Water had collected on our tent, and suddenly, it couldn’t hold the weight anymore. The tent started leaking, and the water fell directly onto the hot oil, causing the fire.”

As the fire began to spread rapidly, the team could not save anything from the stall.

“We really didn’t have time to save anything. Whatever the flames caught, it all burned,” the vendor explained.

Apart from losing their equipment to the fire, they were also unable to do business for the day.

Churros stall back in operation

Despite the incident, the vendor is determined to resume their churros business.

“We’ve been running our stall for a long time, and this incident won’t break our spirit. We’ll definitely continue, but we’ll be more careful and alert from now on,” they said.

The churros stall was back in operation at the bazaar on Friday (14 Mar), the business’ TikTok post revealed.

Also read: Man deliberately bumps into women at Ramadan bazaar in M’sia to touch their chests & buttocks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @adictochurrosmelaka on TikTok.