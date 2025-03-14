Man deliberately bumps into women at Ramadan bazaar in M’sia to touch their chests & buttocks

Man bumps into women to molest them at Ramadan bazaar in Malaysia

A man was arrested for deliberately bumping into women to molest them at a Ramadan bazaar in Pahang, Malaysia on Tuesday (11 March).

TikTok user @zackrazbundle posted footage of the incident that same day, warning viewers about the man in a blue shirt.

The video has since amassed more than 3 million views.

In the 20-second clip, the man was seen deliberately bumping into multiple women with his shoulder, even when there was ample space to walk.

His actions earned him glares from his victims.

3 victims report man for alleged molestation

According to mStar, members of the public apprehended the 41-year-old unemployed suspect at around 5.30pm.

He was later arrested by the police, as confirmed by Temerloh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mazlan Hassan in a statement on Thursday (13 March).

Mr Hassan explained that three women, who claimed to have been molested by the man, filed reports after the video of the incident went viral on TikTok.

He said that the first victim, aged 26, reported being molested by the suspect on 6 March, while the second and third victims — aged 23 and 27 respectively — reported similar incidents last Monday (10 March).

The victims stated that while walking around the bazaar to buy food for breaking their fast, the suspect deliberately bumped into them and touched their chest and buttocks with his hands.

Suspect says he has not been with a woman for a long time due to HIV

The suspect admitted to the act and explained that he molested his victims because he had not been with a woman for a long time after testing positive for HIV 13 years ago.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which deals with assault or the use of criminal force with the intent to outrage a person’s modesty.

The suspect was detained on Thursday to assist in investigations.

Mr Hassan also revealed that the suspect had five prior criminal records related to drugs and other offences.

Featured image adapted from @zackrazbundle on TikTok.