2 women beat up man at convenience store in M’sia after he allegedly molests 1 of them

Two women beat up man at convenience store in Malaysia

Videos of two women beating up a man in front of a convenience store in Penang, Malaysia recently went viral on Facebook.

A Facebook user who uploaded one of the viral videos claims that the man tried to rape a woman inside a car and tore her underwear.

Since it was uploaded on 10 Feb, the two videos of the incident have garnered 1 million and 431,000 views respectively.

Man allegedly molests woman

The post included a 22-second clip showing the alleged perpetrator kneeling on the floor and begging for forgiveness.

Another man, whose relationship is unknown to the women, held him in place by his shirt.

Meanwhile, a furious woman in a green dress repeatedly slapped his head with a slipper.

“Did you molest her? Did you take off her pants?” shouted the woman.

The woman hitting the man was accompanied by another woman wearing a white shirt who had accusingly pointed at him beforehand.

Case tagged as “No Further Action”

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at 12.30am on 10 Feb, reported Chinese-language news outlet Seehua.

They said a 33-year-old foreign woman and a foreign man had a dispute, but it was eventually broken up by their friends.

Both parties took the initiative to go the police station following the incident.

The man apologised to the woman and she has since accepted his apology. The case has been tagged as “No Further Action”.

