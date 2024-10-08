Store in M’sia keeps fresh vegetables in toilet, inspectors deliver stern warning

Store in M’sia keeps fresh vegetables in the toilet

A store in Malaysia was caught storing fresh vegetables in a toilet, prompting a harsh reprimand from authorities during an inspection.

Malaysian authorities shared footage of the discovery on their TikTok account, @kpdnmelaka, which has since amassed more than 2.8 million views.

Inspectors scold store owner over unhygienic practices

Inspectors from KPDN Melaka visited the shop in Malacca, where they found fresh produce stored in a toilet. Outraged, one of the officers gave the store owner a stern talking-to.

According to World of Buzz, the officer pointed out the inconsistency between the owner’s outward display of religious devotion and his disregard for hygiene standards, saying that he failed to “uphold the concept of cleanliness”.

He continued: “How dare you store vegetables in a toilet, even if you’re not using it as intended.”

The officer also noticed that several items on sale had expired, further highlighting the store’s lack of compliance with safety regulations.

Signage errors add to the list of infractions

Earlier in the inspection, the officers noticed several misspelled signs labelling various products, including radishes, limes, and fish.

The officers advised the owner to ensure the signs were accurate and clear for customers.

“Don’t label these items however you want. Write it properly so the public can understand,” they added.

Meanwhile, the owner could only stand in silence as the officers continued their reprimand.

The TikTok video sparked a flood of comments from netizens, with some praising the officers for holding the owner accountable.

However, some viewers also voiced concerns about whether the owner fully understood the requirements to improve hygiene standards.

Overall, many viewers were amused by how the officers firmly lectured the store owner.

