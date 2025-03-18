Street sweeper in Thailand goes viral for good looks, gets modelling offer

Street sweeper in Thailand goes viral for stunning looks

Beauty can be found in the most unexpected places — even just on the streets.

In Thailand, a street sweeper recently went viral after she was photographed by a popular content creator and Russian street photographer Semyon Rezchikov (transliterated from Russian) on the famous Yaowarat Road.

Mr Rezchikov posted a clip of his encounter with the stunning street sweeper on TikTok late last week, which has since gained 2.1 million views.

Viral clip taken while she was in middle of work

In the video, Mr Rezchikov is seen taking several candid shots of the street sweeper as she diligently goes about her duties.

After printing one of the photos on instant film, he approaches her, handing her the picture while complimenting her looks.

When asked for her name, the woman introduces herself as “Meen”.

Netizens say good-looking street sweeper should be a model

The video’s comment section was quickly flooded with praises for Meen’s beauty, with some users insisting she should be a model.

One commenter doubted whether she was truly a street sweeper, but others defended her, saying that Thailand is home to many naturally beautiful people.

The compliments even reached Meen’s own TikTok account, where users noted how she had become famous overnight.

It appears that modelling may not be far off for Meen — a makeup artist has already offered her a modelling opportunity in the comments section of one of her videos.

Also read: Firefighter in M’sia goes viral for maintaining good looks during lift rescue, leaves netizens swooning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @semyonrezchikov on TikTok.