Street vendor in Thailand finds body of missing local man in woods, police investigating death

Street vendor stumbles upon body during toilet break in woods

On Thursday (3 April), a street vendor in Chonburi Province, Thailand, made a shocking discovery when she found a dead body while relieving herself in a wooded area.

Police officers and a local rescue team who responded to the report found a small clearing where a makeshift shelter had been set up, covered with a tarp resembling a camping tent.

The body of a 42-year-old man identified as Mr Buason (name transliterated from Thai) was located 10 metres away from the structure.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts.

The deceased’s body was found in a bloated state, emitting a strong foul odour, and showed no signs of physical assault, reports Thai news outlet Workpoint TV.

It was estimated that he had been dead for at least a day.

Street vendor noticed pungent smell

Ms Khwan (name transliterated from Thai), a 55-year-old green papaya salad vendor, said she was familiar with the deceased, who stayed in the nearby shelter.

She recounted that just before the incident, she had gone into the forest to urinate when she noticed a pungent stench.

As she stepped deeper into the wooded area, she was horrified to stumble upon a swollen corpse lying motionless on the ground.

The deceased had been missing for about 2 days

Local residents reported that Mr Buason had been missing for about two days. His employer had attempted to find him but without success.

He was last seen cutting grass for the landowner near the same area where his body was later found.

It was also reported that the deceased had a heavy drinking habit, frequently consuming liquor in place of water.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthabodin Thong-in (name transliterated from Thai) has since ordered a full investigation.

The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Featured image adapted from Siamrath and Amarin TV.