2 People Get Stuck Midway Down Sentosa MegaZip, They Manually Pull Themselves Along

Sentosa MegaZip Becomes Stuck & Two Riders Get Stranded

Most of us enjoy the adrenaline rush of speeding down a zipline, hoisted dozens of feet in the air.

But imagine if a malfunction unexpectedly got you stranded halfway down the line.

Unfortunately, this happened to two riders in Sentosa recently when the 450-metre long MegaZip abruptly stopped working.

According to Reddit, the riders were only partly through with their journey and had to manually pull themselves along to the exit point.

Netizens expressed their sympathy for the hapless riders and shared their own experiences of getting stuck on theme park rides.

Sentosa MegaZip stops halfway through

On Tuesday (24 May), a netizen posted footage of the incident to Reddit, calling the experience “one of my (their) worst fears coming true”.

In the video, the Sentosa MegaZip seemed to have stopped working entirely.

The two riders ended up having to painstakingly pull themselves along the zipline in an attempt to reach the exit.

“When you can’t slide down properly on these kinda rides, and you have to manually pull yourself down,” the OP wrote, expressing his horror at the situation.

MS News has reached out to Sentosa for more information on the incident.

Netizens express their shock over an incident at Sentosa MegaZip

The incident seemed pretty terrifying. It is certainly no joke to be stuck a few metres in the air with nowhere to go.

Thankfully, both riders were able to pull themselves to safety. However, not all passengers can pull off such a feat.

A malfunction in a theme park ride can also be dangerous.

Some netizens shared their accounts of experiencing out-of-order theme rides. One user said a malfunctioning water slide left him and his family in pitch darkness.

On the flip side, some have asked the OP to look on the bright side of the situation, such as getting a free workout.

Hope riders have recovered from the incident

Ziplines are generally fun for thrill seekers. However, things can get frightening if a malfunction occurs.

Hopefully, the riders are unhurt and recovering from the traumatic experience. We also hope Sentosa will look into the incident and ensure such situations are prevented in the future.

