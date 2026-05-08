M’sian student dies in school after getting electrocuted at ablution area

Student in Malaysia lost his life after being electrocuted at school

A 16-year-old Form 4 student in Malaysia was killed after being electrocuted while preparing to perform ablution, or wuduk, at a secondary school in Daro District, Sarawak, on 6 May.

Another 15-year-old Form 3 student was left critically injured in the same accident.

Matu Daro District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Rahim Mihos, stated that the police received an alert from the school at approximately 8pm.

The incident reportedly took place while three male students were at the school’s ablution area.

Victim died at the scene while another one sustained injuries

Medical personnel confirmed that the 16-year-old victim, Fahrin Jumarudy Abdullah, passed away at the scene.

“The second victim, a 15-year-old Form 3 student, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Daro Hospital before being referred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” DSP Rahim said in a statement on 7 May.

A third 15-year-old male student who was present at the scene escaped without any injuries.

Following the incident, Sarawak Energy was notified to disconnect the power supply to ensure the area was safe for responders and investigators.

School investigated after fatal incident

The Sarawak State Education Department has issued a statement confirming that an investigation is underway to scrutinise the school’s adherence to safety protocols.

“Students, teachers, and all members of the school community are strictly prohibited from approaching the scene until it is confirmed to be completely safe,” the statement read.

The department also emphasised that its current priority is to provide support to the deceased’s family, and to the other injured student.

School posted condolence message to victim’s family

SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajjah Normah organised a prayer session for the deceased on 7 May.

Photos shared by the school’s official Facebook page showed a sombre gathering of students and staff.

“May every prayer offered bring mercy and forgiveness for the soul of the deceased, and may he be placed among the righteous,” the post read.

Also read: Teen in Thailand gets electrocuted while pushing motorbike through floodwaters



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hjh Normah – Rasmi on Facebook.