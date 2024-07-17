Student nearly knocked down by Ferrari at zebra crossing on Sin Ming Road

Student nearly gets into accident with Ferrari at zebra crossing on Sin Ming Road

On Tuesday (16 July), footage of a Ferrari nearly colliding with a student who was rushing to cross a zebra crossing at Sin Ming Road went viral.

The video, posted to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook, shows one student making it into the crossing before another one rushes behind her.

At the same time, a Ferrari had been approaching the area with the driver slowing down just in time to avoid a collision with the second student.

Jerking over the bump at the crossing, it rolls forward at a glacial pace as the student jumps back to avoid the vehicle.

The Ferrari then continues with its journey, with the student proceeding to cross the crossing once it has left the area.

Netizens criticise Ferrari driver at Sin Ming Road zebra crossing

The video has now gone viral on Facebook, with over 15,000 views at the time of writing.

A few netizens slammed the driver of the Ferrari for not approaching the crossing at a slower speed.

If they hadn’t been able to slow down in time, a serious accident could have occurred in the area.

However, the majority of netizens pointed out the faulty construction of the zebra crossing, especially with humps placed on top of it instead of before.

This prevented cars from being warned to slow down in such areas.

Others suggested replacing the crossing with traffic lights to make it safer for students to cross the road.

A few netizens also noted that the area was infamous for experiencing a significant number of traffic accidents.

As such, they urged traffic police to look into the matter.

Accidents of this nature, unfortunately, are not all that uncommon in Singapore.

Back in April this year, a car knocked down a schoolgirl walking across a zebra crossing near Bukit View Secondary School.

Authorities then transported her to the National University Hospital (NUH).

