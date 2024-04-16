Student knocked down by car after driver fails to stop at zebra crossing outside Bukit View Secondary

Car rams into student at zebra crossing outside Bukit View Secondary on 16 April

On Tuesday (16 April), SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted footage of a collision involving a student and a car outside Bukit View Secondary School.

The video showed the girl, dressed in what looked to be a school uniform, attempting to cross at a zebra crossing with guidance from a traffic warden.

However, an oncoming vehicle failed to notice her, knocking her over.

Many commenters have called out the driver for not being aware of their surroundings.

Student hit by car at zebra crossing in school zone

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along a zebra crossing near Bukit View Secondary School at 7.05am today (16 April).

Dashcam footage from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction showed the student walking hastily across the zebra crossing.

Despite signals from the traffic warden to warn oncoming vehicles of pedestrians, the driver of a white Honda Vezel seemingly failed to notice the student crossing the road.

The vehicle rammed into the student, sending her flying and then falling to the ground.

The traffic warden was seen walking towards the accident scene shortly before the clip ended.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it was alerted to the accident at about 7.10am.

Paramedics conveyed the student to National University Hospital (NUH).

MS News has also reached out to Bukit View Secondary School for comments.

Driver called out for recklessness

After watching the clip, many Facebook commenters called out the driver for failing to check the zebra crossing before advancing.

Others blamed the traffic warden for not effectively stopping the collision, and the student for “running” across the zebra crossing.

Overall, most commenters wished the student a speedy recovery.

