M’sian student found after going missing in Japan for 4 days, had travelled from Hiroshima to Tokyo

A 21-year-old Malaysian student reported missing in Japan for four days has been found safe, according to Malaysian student groups in Japan.

A police report had been made over her disappearance after her college failed to contact her.

Missing student left Japan dorm on 27 Jan

Ms Nurin Hannani Hafizi, a student of Kure National College of Technology in Hiroshima, was reported missing on Wednesday (29 Jan) by Iman Jepun, a Malaysian Islamic outreach organisation in Japan.

However, she was last seen on Monday (27 Jan), leaving the campus in a uniform and carrying a backpack.

She had not returned to her dormitory since then.

Japan campus makes police report over missing student

The campus confirmed that Ms Hannani failed to return to her dormitory and made a police report, according to the Malay Mail.

The Malaysian Students’ Association in Japan, the Malaysian Embassy and Japanese immigration were alerted to the incident.

According to The Star, the campus authorities had tried to reach her via LINE, Messenger, and WhatsApp but to no avail.

They also checked her room and confirmed that she had taken only her passport and wallet, as well as her backpack.

Missing student found in Tokyo

But at about 4pm on Thursday (30 Jan), a Japanese language teacher Abdul Halim Nawi posted on Instagram, saying Ms Hannani had been found safe and sound in Tokyo.

This was confirmed by Iman Jepun in a Facebook post later that afternoon, saying they received the news from the Malaysian Embassy.

They thanked those who helped for their cooperation, support and prayers.

It was not revealed what the student was doing in Tokyo, nor why she became uncontactable.

