Mum in M’sia seeks help finding missing 21-year-old daughter who moved to S’pore, she actually flew to China

Mum seeks help finding 21-year-old daughter who has been missing for 5 months

On 10 Jan, 47-year-old single mother Pau Yiew Ping held a press conference regarding her missing 21-year-old daughter, accompanied by members of the Johor Public Complaints Bureau.

According to Ms Pau, her daughter, Dionna Liew Jia Yee, had been missing for five months after moving from Malaysia to Singapore.

Ms Pau said that her daughter used to be a piano teacher in Singapore, but was fired after a vacation from China as her boss had not approved her leave, China Press reported.

Ms Liew then returned to Johor while looking for other job opportunities, according to The Star.

The mum admitted they had an argument in June 2023, after she refused to allow her daughter to fly to Shanghai, China.

Ms Liew reportedly said she wanted to think about life, but her mum was worried about her safety and dissuaded her, which led to arguments.

Eventually, Ms Liew told her mother that she found an admin job in Singapore.

Mum and sisters unable to contact missing daughter in Singapore

Ms Liew left Johor for Singapore on 28 Aug 2024, which was also the last time her mother saw her.

At first, her mother was able to contact her through text messages, but her responses became shorter and less frequent over time.

“She usually replied very quickly and gave rather lengthy responses, but that changed after she returned to Singapore the second time,” Ms Pau stated, adding that it felt like she was talking to someone else.

Eventually, Ms Liew stopped replying to her mother altogether, sending her last reply on 4 Oct.

Since then, Ms Pau has been contacting everyone she knows, but no one knows where her daughter went.

Her other daughters, aged 15 and 18, have also been trying to reach their sister through mutual friends and social media, but to no avail.

21-year-old missing woman flew out of Singapore

Ms Pau then made police reports about her missing daughter in both Malaysia and Singapore.

She learned from the Singapore police that her daughter had not applied for any permit to enter Singapore and flew out from Changi Airport on the evening of 28 Aug, the same day she left Johor.

However, Changi Airport refused to disclose Ms Liew’s flight details, to avoid violating her rights as an adult passenger, said Ms Pau.

Ms Pau believes that her daughter had taken a flight to another country, but has no idea which one.

She worries that her daughter may have fallen victim to a job scam or is in trouble somewhere far from Malaysia and Singapore.

“I will not be able to sleep peacefully until I know that she is safe. If she sees this,” the worried mum said. “I hope she will give me a call to put my mind at ease.

Ms Pau hoped to receive help from the public in locating her daughter.

Missing 21-year-old woman moved to China for fresh start

In a follow-up report on 12 Jan, The Star reported that Ms Liew has finally contacted her mother.

She revealed that she had been working as a piano teacher in Xi’an, China for the past three months.

Ms Liew’s friends saw the news of her mother searching for her and reached out to her on social media, prompting her to tell her mother her location.

According to Johor Public Complaints Bureau Director Lim Thow Siang, Ms Loew left without informing her mother, wanting to escape the stress of family issues and to have a fresh start in China.

“She felt her mother no longer cared for her and believed it wouldn’t matter where she went,” Lim told The Star.

Mr Lim also spoke to Ms Liew to ensure she was not under threat in China.

“She appears to be doing well,” the director added.

