Thai students protest director’s two AC units while classrooms have broken fans, he removes one

Students in Thailand stage protest against school director, accuse him of making empty promises

On Tuesday (16 July), students in Buriram, Thailand staged a protest against their school director, accusing him of making multiple empty promises and engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

According to Thai newspaper Matichon, the director allegedly collected money from students at the start of the school year to provide them with gym uniforms and textbooks.

However, several months later, some students have yet to receive these items.

Director’s office has two AC units while classroom fans are broken

Additionally, multiple classrooms have broken fans, creating a very uncomfortable environment for students.

In contrast, the director’s office is equipped with two air conditioning (AC) units.

Students claim this disparity shows that the director values his own comfort over their well-being.

Furthermore, when they complained, the director sarcastically responded that he would remove one of his AC units.

Additionally, the director allegedly collected extra fees from students to fund “gifted” classes, promising foreign language teachers, expert instructors, and AC units for the classrooms.

None of these promises were fulfilled, prompting students to question where their money went.

According to Khaosod, one student also alleged that the director bullied LGBTQ students.

Director removes AC unit instead of fixing classroom fans

On Wednesday (17 July), Thairath reported that one AC unit had been removed from the director’s office.

One student told reporters she was stunned by the move.

“He seemed to miss the point entirely. Instead of fixing the broken fans, he spent money to remove an AC unit,” she said.

A committee has been formed to verify the complaints.

Also read: ‘We might look calm but we are struggling’: M’sian university students highlight excessive workload in letter to lecturers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Daily News.