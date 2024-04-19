Subway Suntec City has vouchers for free subs, flash your biggest grin to win

Subway hands out free vouchers to smiling customers at Suntec City

Get ready to crack your cheesiest grin because Subway is handing out vouchers as part of its ‘Double Cheese Challenge’.

To celebrate the comeback of its Double Cheese range, Subway has launched “smile kiosks” at Suntec City, where customers can flash their widest smiles to win free subs.

But here’s the deal: the offer is only valid for a few days, so you might want to hurry down ASAP.

Flash your biggest smile to win free Subway vouchers

To promote its latest range, Subway launched a ‘Double Cheese Challenge’, where customers are required to show off their biggest smile to win exclusive vouchers.

TikTok user @deeniseglitz aka Deenise shared her experience using the sandwich giant’s smile kiosk at Suntec City.

@deeniseglitz Who says there’s no free lunch in this world? 🧐 📍Subway® Suntec 3 Temasek Blvd Unit B1-173 Singapore 038983 Near fountain of wealth 🗓️: 19-21 April 2024 ⏱️: 11am to 7pm subway sgtiktok sgfoodie ♬ The Wheels on the Bus Lenny Pearce – Lenny Pearce

The video shows Deenise flashing her “cheesiest smile” in front of a screen.

Soon after, out pops a voucher for a free Double Cheese Chicken sub.

A press release by Subway states that you can score either a free sub or a buy-one-get-one-free deal — depending on how big your grin is.

So, if you’re up for the challenge, it’s time to exercise your smile muscles.

Return of Subway’s Double Cheese Series

The Subway Singapore Facebook page first teased the comeback of its ‘Double Cheese’ series on 2 April.

The return of the cheesy series was then officially announced the following day, featuring favourites such as the Old English Cheese and Jalapeño Cheese.

The ‘Double Cheese Challenge’ will run from Friday (19 April) to Sunday (21 April).

Vouchers can then be redeemed from 11am to 7pm at Subway’s Suntec outlet, while stocks last.

With that, here’s how you can get there:

Subway @ Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Unit B1-173, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Promenade

Surely the thought of free food will inspire you to flash your widest grin.

Featured image adapted from @deeniseglitz on TikTok.