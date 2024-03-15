Get free drinks by doing squats at Nutri-Grade vending machine at Jurong East MRT

Enjoy free drinks by doing squats at Nutri-Grade vending machine

From now until 3 April, you can get a free drink just by doing squats at a Nutri-Grade vending machine.

The machine is located at Exit A of Jurong East MRT Station.

While the machine can dispense drinks with grades ranging from A to D, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) strongly encourages individuals to select those labelled with Nutri-Grade A.

Simply do a few squats to claim your free drink

Yesterday, HPB announced the launch of its Nutri-Grade vending machine in a Facebook post. Participants can claim free drinks in three simple steps.

Firstly, they should select a drink from Nutri-Grade A to D.

Grade A drinks are beverages with the lowest sugar and saturated fat thresholds. On the other hand, Grade D is assigned to beverages with the highest sugar and saturated fat thresholds.

To claim the highly recommended Nutri-Grade A drink, players only need to do three squats. This is followed by five, 20 and 30 squats for Nutri-Grades B, C, and D respectively.

They will be given one minute to do the three squats for Grade A drinks.

After completing the squats, players can collect their drinks. “Oh, and the drink you’ll get is a surprise!” wrote HPB.

MS News has reached out to HPB for more information.

TikTok creator shares experience using vending machine

Some have already tried out the innovative vending machine, like content creator @runnerkao who shared his experience on TikTok.

In an in-video caption, he said that “[he’s] the king of squats, this will be easy for [him]”. Sure enough, he effortlessly completed the task.

He walked away with a can of Ayataka Japanese Green Tea, which does not contain any sugar. It is a Nutri-Grade A drink.

If you’re keen to try out the machine, head over to Jurong East MRT Station.

