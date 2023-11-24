Suede Singer Snatches Phones From Audience During S’pore Concert, Scolds People Recording Show

Suede Singer Brett Anderson Snatches Phones From People Recording Concert

Considering the large number of “live” pop concerts that Singapore has enjoyed since the pandemic ended, local audiences should be quite familiar with concert etiquette.

Though some venues tell the audience not to record videos, it’s a common sight to see concert goers taking photos and videos of the show.

However, those watching Suede should beware: Lead singer Brett Anderson really doesn’t like it when people do that.

He was seen snatching away the phones of audience members in the front rows during his recent Singapore concert.

When he got back on stage, he also scolded them, saying they should “go to the f**king back”.

Suede performed in S’pore for 8th time on 22 Nov

English rock band Suede played at The Star Theatre on Wednesday (22 Nov), sharing joint billing with the Manic Street Preachers.

Considering it was the eighth time Suede had performed in Singapore, they must have a considerable number of fans here.

Thus, many would’ve wanted to record down some memories with their phone to treasure for years to come.

Suede singer seemingly tries to snatch phones from concert goers

However, Anderson wasn’t having any of it.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday (23 Nov), he’s seen grappling with a male concertgoer in the front row, seemingly trying to grab his phone.

The singer doesn’t manage to get the phone but then leaps over the barrier into the audience.

A woman in a hat then tries to take a selfie with him, but he instead snatches the phone out of her hands and appears to drop it on the floor.

He then wades through the crowd and stops at another woman, then seemingly tries to take her phone from her too.

By this time, Anderson is on a roll.

He quickly grabs the phone of another concert goer and appears to put it on the floor.

As the seemingly irate singer walks past fans in the front, he stops to confront some of them who have their phones raised, pushing their hands down.

Suede singer tells concert goers to put their phones down

When Anderson gets back on stage, he addresses the audience directly, saying it’ll be “so much better” if they could put their phones down.

He also added, apparently telling people who ran up to the front from their seats behind,

If you wanna film, go to the back. Don’t take up space out here.

Pointing to the front row, he said the people there wanted to have fun, thus,

If you wanna stare at your f**king phone, go to the f**king back.

Looking to fans for confirmation, he asked whether he was right, and cheers were heard from the crowd.

Netizen slams singer, others applaud him

One commenter on the video wasn’t happy with Anderson’s behaviour, saying they had paid “good money” to see him and he was being “ungrateful”.

She also said he had no right to “attack fans” and “damage their personal property”. After all, she added, we’re not “in the Beatles era” and if they can’t record anything they might as well watch the concert at home.

However, others applauded Anderson’s actions, saying too many phones filming at concerts were “ruining the fun”.

A netizen who said she was sitting six rows from the front revealed the basis for Anderson’s behaviour.

She said people who had seats behind rushed forward when the show started. As they were “tall” and she’s 1.6m in height, they partially blocked her view.

Worse still, when they raised their phones to record the show, they totally blocked her view, she added.

This caused her to not enjoy the concert despite having seats that were in front.

After the singer scolded people for filming, however, they stopped raising their phones.

Being considerate to other audience members

It’s understandable that people might want a keepsake of a highly anticipated concert that they paid good money to see.

However, as with anything you do in a public place, it’s also good to be considerate to others, especially if you’re standing up and blocking their view.

Suede’s concert might be over, but do take note if you’re attending one of the many upcoming concerts in Singapore.

Do you think Anderson’s actions were justified? Or did he cross the line? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @phaedra.cheung on Instagram.