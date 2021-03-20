Singapore Man Tricks Girls Into Sleeping With Him By Posing As A Sugar Daddy Agent

The sugar baby and sugar daddy concept may have gained some acceptance in this day and age, but controversy still swirls around it.

For 11 young women, things took a bad turn when a man posing as a sugar daddy agent took advantage of their trust.

De Beers Wong Tian Jun pleaded guilty on 18 Mar to 10 charges of cheating, criminal intimidation, and possession of obscene photos for circulation.

Another 26 charges are being considered for sentencing.

Ulterior motive to posing as a sugar daddy agent

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 39-year-old Wong came up with the scheme in order to trick girls into having sexual intercourse with him.

He would pose under the guise of a sugar daddy agent — a middleman who connects sugar daddies with sugar babies.

In his advertisement, he reportedly promised to connect the escorts to “well-to-do” clients, and many ended up falling prey.

He executed his scheme between Apr 2015 and Jan 2016, baiting young women with the prospect of earning $8,000 – $20,000 a month.

But before he could link them up, he would claim to require nude photos or sexual activity with the women as part of an ‘evaluation’.

Threatened to circulate nude photos

One of Wong’s victims was a 24-year-old, whom he took topless photos of after having intercourse with her in Oct 2015, reports The Straits Times (ST).

When asked to delete them, Wong allegedly agreed on the condition that she provide sexual services to him.

But when the woman rejected him, he threatened to release her photos to his friends, prompting her to finally lodge a police report.

Investigations later revealed that 10 other women had similarly fallen victim to Wong’s ploys.

Culprit due to return to court for sentencing

CNA notes that Wong has multiple health issues, including adjustment disorder and a stroke early this year. He also apparently experiences anxiety from court proceedings.

Even so, the prosecution is demanding a minimum 30 months’ or 2.5 years’ jail for his premeditated schemes.

Wong, who pleaded guilty, is due to return to court in Apr 2021 for sentencing.

Hope victims will get justice

In light of Wong’s actions, we hope that the court will arrive at a suitable punishment.

Considering how traumatic the events likely were for the victims, we also hope that they’ll eventually recover.

