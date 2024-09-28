M’sia MPs to have sugar-free Wednesdays in Parliament from Oct, aiming for healthier society

Wednesdays set to be sugar-free for members of Parliament in Malaysia

On Wednesday (25 Sept), Tan Sri Johari Abdul, the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat in Malaysia, announced that every Wednesday will be sugar-free during future Parliament sessions.

The ruling will reportedly be enforced from 14 Oct to 12 Dec, ensuring that sugar is not added to drinks such as teh tarik.

All MPs will be affected by the ruling, including the media, according to Malaysia news outlet The Star.

“If you want to bring in tea, you need to check if sugar is added. The purpose of the move is to foster a healthier society,” Mr Johari remarked.

Prime Minister urges public to take health knowledge seriously

On 8 Sept, Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim encouraged citizens to pay close attention to health matters. He also highlighted the risks of consuming too much sugar.

PM Anwar shared that Malaysia has the highest number of diabetes cases in Southeast Asia, indicating the low level of health awareness among citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr Johari expressed that MPs should continue going for their compulsory medical examinations. They will also be required to declare their health status.

After making health screenings mandatory, many members he met told him that they discovered illnesses during the screenings, prompting them to receive treatment and take medication.

He emphasised that MPs should be in good health to effectively serve their constituencies.

“Their health does not only affect them personally but can also affect their ability to serve the thousands of voters who had voted for them,” Mr Johari stated.

In July, Mr Johari ordered all MPs to complete health screenings by November this year.

In 2023, he reported witnessing at least 11 MPs collapse throughout his 15 years in the House.

