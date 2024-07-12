‘There is still more to be done’: 322 suicides reported in S’pore in 2023, lowest in 20 years

322 suicide deaths reported in Singapore in 2023

A press release by the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) revealed that Singapore reported a total of 322 suicide deaths in 2023, the lowest figure in more than 20 years.

Of the 322 suicide deaths recorded in 2023, 222 were male, making up 68.9% of the figure.

With a decrease of 32.4% from the previous year’s figure of 476, the number also highlights the decrease in suicide deaths across all age groups for the first time in Singapore.

A decrease of 31.2% in suicide deaths was observed amongst youths aged between 10 and 29, as compared to 2022.

However, SOS noted that for the fifth year in a row, suicide continues to be the leading cause of death in this age group.

SOS CEO Gasper Tan shared that the decrease in suicide deaths was a “testament to the power of community and the significance of our collective suicide prevention efforts”.

‘More to be done’ despite decrease in suicide deaths

SOS collaborates with multiple agencies and organisations across Singapore to create an “ecosystem of care” through its initiatives.

In 2023, the organisation launched the ‘Mindful Bytes’ programme to educate youths 13 years old and above regarding safe online conversations.

It also provides “vital support” to those at risk of suicide.

Despite the decrease in suicide deaths, SOS urged the need for more action to bring the number down further.

Medical doctor for Connections MindHealth Dr Jared Ng stated, “While it’s encouraging to see a decline in suicide numbers, we must remember that one suicide is one too many”.

Suicide prevention is a collective effort, says SOS CEO

That said, Mr Tan believes everyone has a part to play in suicide prevention.

“Our [SOS] goal is to continue fostering impact within our communities because suicide prevention can and should be everyone’s business,” he said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

