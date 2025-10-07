World’s tallest living man Sultan Kösen visits S’pore, towers over carpark 2.1m height clearance

World’s tallest living man spotted in Singapore for crypto event

Sultan Kösen, the Turkish farmer recognised by Guinness World Records as the tallest living man at 2.51m, was recently in Singapore for an international crypto event — and promptly had some fun pointing out ceiling height clearances.

In a video circulating online, Kösen stood under a 2.1m height clearance sign in Singapore, gestured comically upward, and demonstrated how much taller he was.

Was likely in Singapore for crypto event

Kösen also showed himself meeting people at the TOKEN2049 crypto event.

All his Instagram posts in Singapore carried the hashtag #token2049, implying that he was mainly in the Republic for the event.

The event ran from 1-2 Oct at Marina Bay Sands.

He posted clips from the event, writing in one of his posts with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “He thought he was tall until he met me.”

Kösen also showed himself playing basketball at the Basketball Association of Singapore.

Additionally, Kösen made an appearance at a Formula 1 event during the race weekend in Singapore.

Who is Sultan Kösen?

Kösen’s remarkable height stems from gigantism and acromegaly, conditions triggered by a tumour on his pituitary gland, Livesceince said.

Though he could have grown even taller, his height was stabilised with medical intervention, NBC reported.

Due to his condition, he uses crutches to assist with movement.

Despite physical challenges, he remains active and travels internationally for public appearances, Guinness promotions, and speaking engagements.

