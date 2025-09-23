‘LeBron James’ & ‘Stephen Curry’ spotted in S’pore are actually impersonators from the Philippines 

LeBron James & Stephen Curry impersonators surprise MRT commuters

Basketball legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry are probably the last people commuters would expect to bump into on the MRT.

So it’s no surprise that commuters did a double-take when they spotted what looked like the two NBA icons on Singapore’s public transport.

Turns out, the ‘superstars’ were actually impersonators from the Philippines.

Impersonators visited Singapore after event in Indonesia

In a viral TikTok video, “LeBron James” was seen wearing his LA Lakers jersey, his head nearly brushing against the train’s ceiling.

Meanwhile, “Stephen Curry” can be seen seated in the background.

Shocked netizens questioned whether the men were actually the famous athletes.

The true identities of the basketball players turned out to be two content creators — Lebwrong Ng Pinas and Stepping Carry.

Lebwrong, a 198cm-tall Cameroonian based in the Philippines, told MS News that he and Stepping had attended an event in Indonesia.

The impersonators then stopped over in Singapore for a quick visit.

LeBron James & Stephen Curry impersonators visit Merlion

Another user, who goes by @sleepymo0npie on TikTok, spotted the pair at Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (22 Sept) night, waving and exchanging greetings as if they were meeting real-life NBA stars.

Lebwrong and the 162cm-tall Stepping Carry even hopped on the Changi Airport Skytrain for a quick ride.

Lebwrong told MS News that they visited various tourist attractions while in Singapore.

Instagram photos showed the two enjoying the view at Merlion Park.

“Goodnight Singapore, see you again,” he wrote.

Also read: 24-year-old woman from Chongqing resembles late Barbie Hsu, netizens stunned by likeness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sleepymo0npie on TikTok, @bleepbleep_bloopbloop on TikTok, and @lebwrong_ng_pinas on Instagram.