24-year-old woman from Chongqing resembles late Barbie Hsu, netizens stunned by likeness

The woman explained that she did not intentionally imitate Barbie Hsu and does not intend to capitalise on the resemblance.

By - 6 Aug 2025, 6:45 pm

24-year-old Chongqing woman stuns netizens with Barbie Hsu resemblance

A 24-year-old female university student from Chongqing, China, recently shared photos from her trip to Qinghai.

Unexpectedly, she went viral due to her striking resemblance to the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

University student from China bears striking resemblance to late Taiwanese actress

In response, the female student emphasised that she did not intentionally imitate Barbie Hsu, and has no intention to capitalise on the resemblance, reported Yahoo News Taiwan.

Many netizens were amazed after seeing the photos and remarked that she looked like Barbie’s doppelganger.

Barbie Hsu resemblance

Source: Shin Min Daily News

The 24-year-old is reportedly a university student studying at Chongqing Medical University.

She started a personal account on social media on 23 July, and published eight posts within 11 days.

Her follower count quickly grew to 62,900, with several posts getting over 10,000 likes. She has since deleted all her photos on Douyin, seemingly due to the unwanted attention from the media and netizens.

Netizens stunned by Barbie Hsu doppelganger

A netizen exclaimed that they thought it was the late Taiwanese actress at first glance.

Barbie Hsu resemblance

Translation: When I first saw her I thought it was Barbie Hsu. They really look alike!
Source: Facebook

However, this  Facebook user disagreed, saying that their demeanours are completely different.

Barbie Hsu resemblance

Translation: How are they similar? Their demeanours are completely different.
Source: Facebook

Another commenter wondered if Barbie Hsu’s husband, Koo Jun-yup, is aware of this doppelganger.

Barbie Hsu resemblance

Translation: I wonder if Koo Jun-yup knows about this? I’m sure he’s curious too!
Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and IMDB

