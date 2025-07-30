Barbie Hsu’s husband reportedly visits late wife’s grave daily, even on rainy days

Driver in Taiwan spots Barbie Hsu’s husband visiting her grave

More than five months have passed since the passing of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

Even though it has been nearly half a year since the tragedy, it appears her husband — Mr Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo — is still grieving the loss.

Earlier this week, photos of Koo visiting Hsu’s grave circulated on social media.

It has since been reported that Koo would visit his beloved wife’s grave every day, sometimes even braving torrential rain.

Barbie Hsu’s husband reportedly visits grave daily

According to Shin Min Daily News, Koo would brave heavy rain to visit Hsu’s grave. He had even lost weight due to overwhelming grief and longing.

A netizen recently spotted Koo at Chin Pao San Cemetery in New Taipei City, where he was by his wife’s grave. His devoted appearance was heartbreaking and moved netizens deeply.

The Original Poster (OP), presumably a private hire driver, shared via Threads on 27 July that while taking passengers to lay flowers at Barbie Hsu’s grave, he saw Koo sitting in the middle of the cemetery.

Touched by Koo’s dedication, the OP wrote;

In the past, there was Romeo and Juliet; now there is Barbie Hsu and Koo Jun-yup. But I hope Koo Jun-yup can stay strong and carry on living.

Barbie Hsu’s husband thanks visitors

In the post, Koo Jun-yup was seen wearing a black tank top and a baseball cap while seated on a camping chair.

As they got closer to the grave, Koo politely thanked the group for visiting his wife’s grave.

The OP wrote that he felt “overwhelming sadness” upon seeing Koo. He added that he found it hard to imagine the pain that comes from the sudden passing of one’s life partner.

The OP also said that he previously found it unrealistic to visit one’s deceased relatives every day.

However, his view on the matter changed completely after seeing Koo’s dedication.

The saddened OP said he and his passengers laid their flowers down without disturbing Koo, and they hope others would do the same and respect Koo’s privacy.

Netizens confirm husband’s presence at Barbie Hsu’s grave

A netizen mentioned that their father’s grave is nearby, and whenever they visit, they would see Koo sitting there, even on rainy days.

Another netizen revealed that their uncle works at Chin Pao San Cemetery as a security officer and confirmed Koo’s daily visits.

A reader told Taiwanese media that Koo often spends long hours at the cemetery, reading, using his tablet, and carefully tending to Hsu’s grave.

