Barbie Hsu’s ashes laid to rest in Taiwan 41 days after actress’ death, burial rites led by husband DJ Koo

Burial of Barbie Hsu held 41 days after actress’ death, led by husband
Actress Barbie Hsu was finally laid to rest at a private cemetery, Jinbaoshan’s Rose Garden in Taipei, Taiwan on 15 March — 41 days after her death.
The 48-year-old Taiwanese actress died from influenza-induced pneumonia on 2 Feb during a trip to Japan with her family and was cremated the following day, ETtoday reported.
Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news of her passing through her agent on 3 Feb, following rumours of the death of a 48-year-old Taiwanese actress.
On 5 Feb, the family reportedly brought her ashes home to Taiwan in a private jet.
At the time, they said they had no plans to hold a funeral, explaining it was because the actress has “always preferred to keep a low profile”, but thanked the media and fans for their love for the actress.
Husband DJ Koo leads burial rites
Ms Hsu’s husband, South Korean DJ Koo, first went to retrieve the actress’ ashes from where it was temporarily buried on the second floor of Jinbaoshan’s Sunlight Garden.
He then carried her ashes to her final resting place at the Rose Garden, accompanied by Dee’s husband, Mike Tsu.
As the elderly do not send off the young according to customs, the actress’ mother and sister stayed in the car during the ceremony.
Afterwards, Ms Hsu’s mother, relatives, and friends walked into her burial place to bid her farewell amid the rainy weather and thick fog.
According to Tencent News, Ms Hsu’s two children sent their mother off, but her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, who remains involved in a lawsuit with her, was not in attendance.
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu wanted a tree burial
The Hsu family had hoped to follow the actress’ last wish to have a tree burial, but Mr Koo reportedly wanted his wife to rest in a place where they could pay tribute to her, UDN reported.
After many days, they finally chose the Jianbaoshan Rose Garden as the actress’ final resting place.
As the cemetery project has not been fully completed, tents remain on Ms Hsu’s burial site.
Also read: Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu dies from influenza-related pneumonia at age 48 during trip to Japan
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu dies from influenza-related pneumonia at age 48 during trip to Japan
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from @hsushiyuan on Instagram, Yahoo News.