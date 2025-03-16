Barbie Hsu’s ashes laid to rest in Taiwan 41 days after actress’ death, burial rites led by husband DJ Koo

Burial of Barbie Hsu held 41 days after actress’ death, led by husband

Actress Barbie Hsu was finally laid to rest at a private cemetery, Jinbaoshan’s Rose Garden in Taipei, Taiwan on 15 March — 41 days after her death.

The 48-year-old Taiwanese actress died from influenza-induced pneumonia on 2 Feb during a trip to Japan with her family and was cremated the following day, ETtoday reported.

Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news of her passing through her agent on 3 Feb, following rumours of the death of a 48-year-old Taiwanese actress.

On 5 Feb, the family reportedly brought her ashes home to Taiwan in a private jet.

At the time, they said they had no plans to hold a funeral, explaining it was because the actress has “always preferred to keep a low profile”, but thanked the media and fans for their love for the actress.

Husband DJ Koo leads burial rites

Ms Hsu’s husband, South Korean DJ Koo, first went to retrieve the actress’ ashes from where it was temporarily buried on the second floor of Jinbaoshan’s Sunlight Garden.

He then carried her ashes to her final resting place at the Rose Garden, accompanied by Dee’s husband, Mike Tsu.

As the elderly do not send off the young according to customs, the actress’ mother and sister stayed in the car during the ceremony.

Afterwards, Ms Hsu’s mother, relatives, and friends walked into her burial place to bid her farewell amid the rainy weather and thick fog.

According to Tencent News, Ms Hsu’s two children sent their mother off, but her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, who remains involved in a lawsuit with her, was not in attendance.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu wanted a tree burial