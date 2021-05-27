Video Footage Of Massive Crocodile Swimming In Sungei Buloh Waters Leave Netizens In Awe

Wildlife sightings in Singapore don’t seem like a rare occurrence anymore, with the increasing trend of curious hikers venturing into nature with smartphones in tow.

However, catching glimpses of these animals is hard enough, let alone capturing footage in high definition.

Recently, a user shared video clips on Facebook of a massive crocodile swimming in the waters of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (SBWR), amassing over 300 shares within 2 days.

The reptile has been identified as an estuarine crocodile, one of the largest species of its kind in the world.

Saltwater crocodile swims in Sungei Buloh waters

On Wednesday (26 May), Mr Yew posted footage of the crocodile was on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

The video shows Mr Yew following and capturing footage of the crocodile in the murky waters of SBWR.

As seen in the video, it seems Mr Yew got rather close and personal to the carnivorous creature to capture the high-definition footage.

Netizens have since identified the creature as an estuarine crocodile, which is native to Singapore.

However, sightings of the elusive creature can be uncommon due to their camouflaged exterior and preference to hunt at night.

Netizens awed by size of crocodile

Although crocodile sightings have not been uncommon, especially in SBWR, capturing such clear footage of the creature is especially rare due to safety reasons.

Naturally, netizens were in awe at the video, with many congratulating Mr Yew on his impressive achievement.

Others speculated about the trials and tribulations Mr Yew had to go through to film the video.

No matter how Mr Yew filmed the video, we are glad he’s safe and sound after the impressive feat.

Be careful in Sungei Buloh

Even though crocodiles are no doubt majestic creatures, it’s best that we adhere to the warning signs while at SBWR.

After all, SBWR is meant to closely protect these animals and allow them to live as freely as possible, Without much human interaction or interference.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a crocodile, it’s perhaps advisable to observe from a safe distance.

