2 Kittens Found Abandoned In Plastic Bag At Sungei Kadut, SPCA Appeals For Information

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Kittens Found Abandoned In Plastic Bag At Sungei Kadut On 13 June

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore is appealing for information regarding a case of alleged cat abandonment at Sungei Kadut.

The individual who found the kittens claimed that a truck driver had left them in a plastic bag along Sungei Kadut Drive on Tuesday (13 June).

Thankfully, both kittens are healthy and are now in the care of an SPCA fosterer.

Nonetheless, the animal welfare group has taken to social media to appeal for credible information on the case.

2 kittens found in plastic bag hanging on Sungei Kadut fire hydrant

Pictures courtesy of an eyewitness showed the two kittens in what looked like a cardboard box inside a Sheng Shiong plastic bag.

The plastic bag was apparently left hanging on a fire hydrant at 65 Sungket Kadut Drive on Tuesday (13 June) morning.

The felines appeared rather small, perhaps only about the size of a human adult’s fist.

A cursory search on Google Maps found that the fire hydrant in question is right outside a compound belonging to G&W Ready-Mix Pte Ltd.

The OP alleged that a truck driver left the plastic bag there. He shared a picture of the heavy vehicle’s plate number in the comments section.

SPCA appeals for information regarding incident

On Thursday (15 June), the SPCA shared that they had attended to the case.

They revealed that both kittens are healthy and currently in the care of a fosterer.

The SPCA has also shared the truck’s details with authorities. However, they are still appealing to members of the public for information.

Anyone who can help may reach out to SPCA via their 24-hour hotline at 6287 5355 (Extension 9) or email at inspector@spca.org.sg. They promise to treat any information with utmost confidence.

In light of the incident, the SPCA reminded everyone that those guilty of cruelty to animals may face up to 18 months’ jail, a maximum S$15,000 fine, or both.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to gain more clarity on what happened and take the necessary actions. For now, we’re glad that the kittens are okay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.