Mamak stall in M’sia serves Super Ring milkshake with ‘secret powder’, netizens say drink ‘has to be illegal’

Mamak stall in Malaysia serves Super Ring milkshake

Many people who grew up in Southeast Asia have fond childhood memories of Super Ring and may even still love the snack today.

For those who want to test their love for the cheesy snack, Sahabat Bistro in Kajang, Selangor sells a one of a kind Super Ring milkshake.

The unique milkshake was featured in a TikTok video by @atf_foodcity on 11 Jan and has since gained 191,900 views as of the time of writing.

Super Ring milkshake contains “secret powder”

To make the milkshake, the mamak stall abang is seen putting an entire pack of Super Ring into a blender.

Then, he adds regular milk, condensed milk, vanilla ice cream, and ice.

Right before blending them all together, he adds two teaspoons of bright orange “secret” powder.

Once blended, the milkshake is placed into a tall glass then topped with more vanilla ice cream, crushed Super Ring, a drizzle of condensed milk, and more “secret” powder.

Netizens say seeing milkshake made them feel sick

Most netizens on the video’s comments section jokingly called the drink “illegal” and expressed that they wanted to call the police over it.

Some remarked that looking at the mixture made them feel nauseated.

A few also speculated what the “secret powder” could be, guessing it was cheese powder or powdered Thai tea.

Meanwhile, others suggested more weird milkshake flavours infused with other chips, such as the Mamee noodle snack.

Also read: Stall in M’sia sells nasi lemak & char kway teow nachos, netizens say dishes have gone ‘too far’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @atf_foodcity on TikTok