MCI LGBTQ+ Survey Becomes Unavailable Due To “Overwhelming Response”

UPDATE (23 Mar, 12.15pm): A check on the REACH LGBTQ survey link shows that it’s currently unavailable due to “an overwhelming response that far exceeds the usual number of responses received”. The survey had gone ‘live’ sometime on Tuesday (22 Mar).

Perhaps one of the most fiercely debated laws that stand in Singapore today is Section 377A of our Penal Code.

As our society experiences shifting mindsets about the queer community, many now feel that the law criminalising sex between consenting male adults is due for an update.

In Parliament earlier this month, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the Government will respect different viewpoints and consider them carefully to find the “best way forward” on Section 377A.

Now, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) is conducting a survey on the LGBTQ+ community. They may then use the results to inform policy updates and changes.

Survey to gather thoughts on LGBTQ+ community

Recently, Reaching Everyone for Active Citizenry @ Home (REACH), the national feedback and engagement unit under MCI, launched a survey to gather Singaporeans’ thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community.

The survey is conducted anonymously and REACH elaborates that it is open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Participants will be asked their gender, nationality, race, and occupation for demographic purposes.

The survey comprises multiple-choice questions with open-ended follow-up questions.

Besides asking about participants’ level of support for the LGBTQ+ community, the survey also touches on Section 377A of the Penal Code.

Notably, it specifically asks if participants feel the law should be repealed, maintained, or modified.

REACH shared that the feedback gathered from the survey will be shared with relevant agencies.

From there, they may be used within the Government for policy updates and changes.

Government considering ‘best way forward’ on Section 377A

The REACH LGBTQ+ survey comes in response to questions raised in Parliament earlier this month.

On 3 Mar, Minister Shanmugam said that the Government is considering the “best way forward” on Section 377A.

He elaborated that if and when they decide to change things, they will do so in a way that “continues to balance between these different viewpoints”.

The Government will avoid causing a “sudden and destabilising change in social norms and public expectations”, he added.

Nonetheless, Mr Shanmugam said policies do need to evolve to keep abreast of changes in views. Legislation also needs to change to support updated policies.

Court of Appeal ruled to retain Section 377A

Mr Shanmugam was fielding questions regarding 377A in Parliament as days before the session, on 28 Feb, the Court of Appeal ruled that Section 377A will remain in the books.

But in their ruling, they added that it cannot be used to prosecute men who engage in gay sex.

The matter was put before the court by 3 men – Dr Roy Tan Seng Kee, Mr Johnson Ong Ming, and Mr Bryan Choong.

They challenged that Section 377A violates Article 12 of Singapore’s constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

In response to the ruling, Pink Dot described it as a “devastating blow” to the LGBTQ+ community.

They elaborated that the decision did nothing to remedy or relieve individuals from the discriminatory effects of Section 377A.

Share your views on the LGBTQ+ community

The validity and purpose of Section 377A have long been a matter of debate here in Singapore.

It was absorbed into our Penal Code back in 1938 and has remained unchanged since.

We’re glad that the Government is now open to hearing sentiments on the ground as they consider updating the law.

If you’d like to contribute by sharing your views to REACH, you can do so here.

