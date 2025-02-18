Suspect in M’sia mall shooting incident killed in shootout, used GTA game tactics to commit crimes

Suspect in Setia Alam mall shooting incident killed in shootout on 18 Feb

The suspect behind a recent shooting incident that took place in a mall in Selangor, Malaysia was killed on Tuesday (18 Feb) morning by the police.

Police raided a hotel in Pulau Ketam, where the suspect checked in the previous evening, leading to a shootout in one of the hotel rooms.

Police officers also seized two loaded pistols from the hotel room, Selangor Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in a press conference later that day.

It is believed that the suspect planned to escape the country through the island, reported New Straits Times (NST).

Suspect used tactics from ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game

According to Mr Hussein, the deceased had seven previous records — for theft and a drug-related offence — and is believed to be responsible for the mall shooting at Setia Alam.

The police chief claimed the suspect used tactics similar to those in the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’, or GTA.

Armed with pistols, he would carjack victims at gunpoint and use stolen vehicles for his crimes.

The suspect committed his first theft in 2014. He initially committed crimes in groups but began operating solo last year.

Since mid-2024, the man was reportedly responsible for at least 15 robberies.

Held drivers at gunpoint to flee

At about 10pm on 8 Feb, the gunman repeatedly shot a cleaner in the legs and buttocks inside the mall, reportedly after being asked to move his items.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect attempted to hail down a mall patron who was driving.

However, the driver continued driving and ignored the gunman’s gestures. This prompted him to fire a shot at the vehicle.

The suspect then held another driver at gunpoint to drive him out of the mall, before forcing another to drive him to Melaka, where he stayed for five days.

The police also believe that the suspect forced lorry and e-hailing drivers to drive him until he reached Pulau Ketam, where the shootout happened.

