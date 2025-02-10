Man opens fire in M’sia mall, shoots cleaner 4 times before hijacking car & fleeing

Man fires 13 shots in Malaysia mall, injuring cleaner

A gunman fired 13 shots at Setia City Mall in Selangor, Malaysia, on Saturday (8 Feb) at around 10pm, injuring a cleaner before fleeing the scene.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that police received a report about the shooting at 10.50pm.

Officers later recovered 13 bullet casings from the staircases and parking areas of the mall.

The suspect, a Malaysian man in his 30s with 11 prior criminal and drug-related offences, remains at large.

His motive is currently unknown, and police are actively tracking him down.

Cleaner shot while packing supplies

The gunman shot the cleaner four times while the victim was packing up cleaning supplies.

Mr Hussein confirmed that the cleaner was struck in the leg and buttocks and is currently receiving treatment at Shah Alam Hospital.

Following the attack, the suspect moved to the P2 level of the mall, where he fired multiple shots at a sliding door before heading to the car park.

Suspect hijacks car & flees scene after Malaysia mall shooting

In the car park, the suspect attempted to stop a passing vehicle, but the driver did not comply and drove away.

The driver later lodged a police report after the gunman fired a shot at his car, narrowly missing him.

The suspect then held another driver at gunpoint, forcing him to drive out of the mall.

“He then instructed to be dropped off near the Pandamaran exit of the Kesas Expressway,” Mr Hussein said.

After exiting the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Mall resumes operations the next day

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect intended to rob a goldsmith shop, Mr Hussein stated.

Police have since reviewed CCTV footage and conducted a security sweep of the mall, confirming that the location is now secure.

On Sunday (9 Feb), Setia City Mall stated on its official Facebook page that the safety and well-being of its shoppers, tenants, and employees remain its top priority.

The mall added that authorities had approved the resumption of operations that same day.

