Man throws suspected Kpods down rubbish chute in Yishun during CNB raid, gets arrested

CNB finds suspected Kpods in Yishun rubbish chute after arresting 42-year-old S’porean man

When Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided his flat in Yishun, a man threw e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, down the rubbish chute.

He was eventually arrested, said CNB in a news release on Friday (31 Oct).

Man arrested in Yishun for suspected drug offences

On Thursday (30 Oct) morning, CNB headed to a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road after receiving a tip-off.

There was no response after CNB officers identified themselves, but they spotted a 42-year-old Singaporean man in the kitchen and instructed him to open the door.

He did so and was subsequently arrested for suspected drug offences.

11 suspected Kpods found after Yishun chute searched

CNB searched the flat and found numerous vape-related products as well as a total of S$3,900 in cash.

However, they suspected the man had disposed of some items down the rubbish chute in his kitchen.

Thus, they searched the rubbish chute linked to the unit and seized a total of about 109 e-vaporiser pods, or vape pods.

They also recovered 11 suspected Kpods.

2 suspected Kpods & S$1K in cash seized in Sengkang

In a separate case on the same morning, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Lane in Sengkang.

There, they arrested a 31-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug offences.

After searching the flat and the woman’s belongings, numerous vaping products were found.

These included six vape pods and 2 suspected Kpods.

They also seized a total of S$1,024.20 in cash.

Investigations into both the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Kpod traffickers face prosecution under Misuse of Drugs Act

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Additionally, those who import, sell or distribute Kpods will face prosecution under the MDA.

