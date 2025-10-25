25-year-old woman charged with trafficking Kpods, 101 found on her at Jalan Besar

Woman charged with trafficking Kpods just 2 days after man was charged with the same offence

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods.

The items were found on her when she was nabbed in the Jalan Besar area, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Friday (24 Oct).

Woman detained at King George’s Ave

The woman, Low Hui Mei, was detained by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (22 Oct) at King George’s Avenue, which is off Lavender Street.

The officers were conducting “proactive checks” at the time, HSA said.

When vapes were found on her, HSA was alerted.

11 vapes & 101 Kpods seized

HSA subsequently seized 11 vapes and 101 vape pods from Low.

The seized vape pods were tested by a laboratory, which confirmed that they contained etomidate — a Class C controlled drug that is found in Kpods.

Investigations are ongoing.

Woman charged with trafficking Kpods, faces jail

Low was charged in court on Friday with the alleged trafficking of Kpods.

Those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

However, women cannot be caned in Singapore.

Low’s case has been adjourned to 31 Oct.

18-year-old charged with trafficking five days before

Low’s case comes just two days after 31-year-old Chua Beng Kai Jeremy was charged with the same offence on 22 Oct.

Police had found his car stationary and facing against the flow of traffic along Punggol Central. When they approached the man, he appeared dazed.

Two vapes and 30 Kpods were found in his vehicle.

His case was adjourned to 19 Nov.

Also read: 18-year-old charged for allegedly trafficking Kpods after being caught at Woodlands Checkpoint