Man charged with trafficking Kpods after they were found in his car at Punggol Central

31-year-old man charged with trafficking Kpods, car was found facing against the flow of traffic

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods.

The items were found in his car at Punggol Central, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Wednesday (22 Oct).

Man appeared dazed when approached by police

On Tuesday (21 Oct), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to a call for assistance.

Officers found the man’s car stationary and facing against the flow of traffic along Punggol Central.

When they approached the man, he “appeared dazed”.

2 vapes & 30 vape pods seized from the car

Upon inspecting the vehicle, a plastic bag was found in the back seat.

It contained several smaller bags, some of which contained what appeared to be vapes.

HSA was alerted, and its officers seized two vapes and 30 vape pods from the vehicle.

Laboratory tests confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate — a Class C controlled drug that is found in Kpods.

Investigations are ongoing.

Man charged with trafficking Kpods, faces jail & caning

The man, identified as Chua Beng Kai Jeremy, was charged in court the next day (22 Oct) for the alleged trafficking of Kpods.

Those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Chua’s case has been adjourned to 19 Nov.

18-year-old charged with trafficking 5 days before

Chua’s case comes five days after 18-year-old Kwek Rui An Rayern was charged with the same offence last Friday (17 Oct).

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had found two vapes and 127 suspected Kpods in Kwek’s vehicle on 16 Oct.

Another five pods were seized from his residence in Bedok.

His case was adjourned to 24 Oct.

