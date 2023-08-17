Ex-S’pore Swimmer Marc Tay Dies At 63, Also Served In Gulf War Providing Medical Aid

Former National Swimmer & Ophthalmologist Marc Tay Passes Away At 63

Marc Tay, an ophthalmologist and former national swimmer who represented Singapore multiple times on the world stage, has died at 63 years old.

He was the country’s first-ever recipient of the ‘Sportsboy of the Year’ award back in 1978. A year prior, Dr Tay broke the 56-second 100m freestyle record at that year’s SEA Games.

On top of being an impressive sportsman, he received the Gulf Medal for his humanitarian efforts in the Gulf War in 1991.

The cause of his death is currently unclear.

First Singaporean to break 56-second mark at the SEA Games in 100m freestyle

On Wednesday (16 Aug), Singapore Aquatics released an obituary of the former national swimmer and ophthalmologist Dr Marc Tay Tze-Hin.

He was 63 years old when he passed, according to The Straits Times (ST). However, the statement did not make clear what the cause of death was.

Per Singapore Aquatics, the Anglo-Chinese Junior College alum was among the most promising Singaporean swimmers in the under-17 category back in 1977.

That year, not only did he break the record time of 56 seconds for the 100m freestyle swim at the Singapore Amateur Swimming Association (SASA) National Age Group meet, but at that year’s SEA Games as well.

At the meet, he clocked a time of 56.08 seconds, breaking the nine-year-old record of 56.3 seconds back then.

He did it again at the 1977 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, coming in at 55.84 seconds. As a result, the athlete became the first Singaporean to break the 56-second mark at the SEA Games.

In 1978, the ‘Sportsboy and Sportsgirl of the Year’ awards were introduced to recognise Singaporean youths who have performed outstandingly in sports.

Dr Tay was the inaugural recipient of the ‘Sportsboy of the Year’ award.

“Thank you Dr Tay for your contribution to Singapore sports. We will continue to fly our flags high,” said Singapore Aquatics.

A committed ophthalmologist who also helped provide medical aid in the Gulf War

On the medical front, Dr Tay had been an ophthalmologist for over 25 years.

The eye clinic he practised at, LSC Eye Clinic, also put up a statement in memory of the late doctor.

LSC Eye Clinic said that he has an “unparalleled” commitment to his craft. It said:

His unwavering commitment to patient care set a gold standard for the profession, earning him the respect and admiration of colleagues and patients alike.

ST reported that in 1993, Dr Tay received the Gulf Medal from both the British government and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in recognition of his service in the Gulf War in 1991.

He was part of the 30-member medical team the SAF deployed on a 54-day humanitarian mission in Riyadh.

The mission, which lasted between January and March 1991, saw Dr Tay and the team providing medical aid to the injured.

“Let us remember him not only as a skilled ophthalmologist but also as a beacon of inspiration and a compassionate healer,” added the eye clinic.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and patients during this time of bereavement. Rest in peace, Dr. Marc Tay.”

The wake for Dr Marc Tay will be held at the Singapore Funeral Parlour at 91 Tampines Link until Saturday (19 Aug).

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LSC Eye Clinic and Singapore Aquatics.