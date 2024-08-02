‘I feel like you’re just here for the chocolate muffin:’ Norwegian swimmer head over heels for Olympic muffins

Norwegian swimmer rates Olympic chocolate muffins 11/10

While most of the attention has been focused on the action at the Olympics, one Norwegian swimmer has endeared netizens over his adoration of the chocolate muffins served at the Olympic Village.

Henrik Christiansen, the ’Olympic Muffin Man‘, is a 27-year-old swimmer who’s attending the Olympic games for the third time.

Like many other Olympians, the Norwegian swimmer began posting reviews of the Olympic Village when he arrived in Paris.

The post that got him down the path of ‘muffin fanaticism’ was a simple food review that gave his audience a glimpse of what food was like in the Village.

Posted last week, the video featured pesto pasta with a pork skewer, which he gave a solid 7/10.

This was followed by dessert, the now viral chocolate muffin, which he gave an 11/10. He even called it “insane”.

Muffin virality begins

As of 2 August, the post has garnered over two million views.

The post was followed up by a close-up video of the muffin, which drew similar numbers. In the post, Christiansen called the muffin “the single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far”.

And it’s not hard to see why. The decadent muffin is filled with several tiers of chocolate.

According to the Olympics website, the muffin has a chocolate filling topped with dark and milk chocolate chunks.

Food & Wine reported that the muffins were baked by the Olympic caterer, Sodexo.

Stardom over the muffins

Since then, Christiansen has made several follow-up posts, adding humour to the situation. This includes a post in which his teammate, Nicholas Lia, tells him, “I feel like you’re just here for the chocolate muffin.”

He even has one where he snubs the pain au chocolat for the muffin — a daring move considering where he is.

Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t the only Olympian to sing praises about the muffin. American fencer Lee Kiefer similarly left a five-star review for the muffin.

Also read: Kim Ye-ji: 7 facts about the South Korean Olympics shooter who exudes ‘badass’ energy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @henrikchristians1 on TikTok, @henrikchristians1 on TikTok, and @404NOTF65767728 on X.