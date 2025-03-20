Tourist in Thailand dropkicks motorcyclist in the face after minor traffic dispute, gets arrested for assault

Tourist in Pattaya dropkicks Thai motorcylist following minor traffic dispute

A minor traffic accident in Pattaya, Thailand, quickly escalated into a violent altercation when a Swiss tourist dropkicked a Thai motorcyclist in the face before repeatedly slamming his head onto the pavement.

The brutal attack, which took place on Pattaya 2 Road on Saturday (15 Mar), led to the tourist’s arrest.

Minor collision escalates into physical assault

According to Pattaya Mail, 35-year-old Swiss national Buhler Stefan was riding his motorcycle when he collided slightly with a Thai local’s motorbike.

The two then got into a heated argument, made worse by a language barrier.

Tensions boiled over when Stefan suddenly delivered a forceful dropkick to the Thai man’s face, knocking the much smaller man to the ground.

Not stopping there, Stefan continued his assault, repeatedly slamming the Thai man’s head onto the pavement. The attack only ended when bystanders stepped in to break up the fight.

The incident was captured by a user on Facebook, and the caption said that the two men argued after a minor collision of motorcycles, Pattaya Mail said.

Pattay police arrest Swiss tourist

On 17 March at about 1pm, Pattaya police tracked Stefan down and arrested him at his hotel room.

During questioning, Stefan admitted to being the individual in the video but claimed that the altercation began after the Thai motorcyclist struck him with a helmet. He alleged that he was acting in self-defence.

He has since been charged with assault and will be processed through the Thai legal system.

Featured image from a screenshot from video posted by @anthraxxx781 on X and Pattaya Mail.