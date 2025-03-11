Woman in US arrested for assaulting man with Pringles can till he bled

Woman in US arrested for assaulting man with Pringles can at convenience store

A 28-year-old woman in the United States (US) was arrested for allegedly “permanently disfiguring” a man by assaulting him with a Pringles can.

According to Wesh, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven outlet in Orlando, Florida last Thursday (6 March).

Aggravated assault with Pringles can leaves victim bleeding

The victim told a law enforcement officer that he first interacted with the woman after entering the gas station convenience store.

“As I was standing in line there was a young lady in front of me talking to the cashier, she seemed like she had been drinking,” he said. “She stood to the side and as I was about to pay for my drink I asked the young lady if she knew the guy outside.”

28-year-old Shanika Serdahl then turned around and suddenly hit the man with a Pringles can, according to Local 12. She struck him right above one of his eyes, splitting his eyebrow and leaving a large gash.

“The cut looked significant and appeared that it would leave a scar and permanent disfigurement,” the law enforcement officer wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Parademics administered first aid to the victim at the scene.

Assailant claims victim cursed at her

Police subsequently arrested Ms Serdahl near the gas station and found a Pringles can in her possession.

When questioned by police, she admitted to throwing the Pringles can at her victim. She also alleged that the victim had been rude to her.

Ms Serdahl claimed the victim called her a “c*nt” at one point.

However, a 7-Eleven employee gave a conflicting statement. In it, the employee agreed with the victim’s version of events.

“All the guy was doing was informing me of another male customer that was laying down on the side of the building,” said the employee. “The female called the guy a b*t*h.”

She then attacked him with the Pringles can, which “literally went flying down one of the aisles”.

Ms Serdahl is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Also read: S’porean man attempts to break up fight in Taiwan, gets pepper sprayed & ends up at police station

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the New York Post.