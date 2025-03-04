S’porean man attempts to break up fight in Taiwan, gets pepper sprayed & ends up at police station

Singaporean man attempts to break up fight in Taiwan but ends up getting pepper sprayed

An attempt to break up a fight ended horribly wrong for one Singaporean man in Taiwan when he was pepper sprayed by a security guard.

According to World Journal, the altercation began at around 5am on Saturday (1 March) outside an Ichiran outlet in Taipei’s Xinyi District.

Fight breaks out over smoking

Two men were queueing up for the 24-hour ramen restaurant when they were asked by the store’s security guard to stop smoking while in line.

An argument ensued, and the two men began pushing and shoving the security guard.

To even the numbers, a Singaporean man, who was nearby, stepped in to help the security guard.

The dispute quickly turned into a physical fight between the men.

A nearby nightclub security guard, who had witnessed the altercation, attempted to intervene and deescalate the conflict.

However, he ended up pepper-spraying the Singaporean man in his effort to break up the fight.

Police reports filed

The police were alerted to the conflict and arrived at the scene.

By this point, the fight had already ended, but all four individuals involved expressed an intention to press charges for injuries sustained during the altercation.

All four men were taken to the police station to make statements.

Additionally, the nightclub security guard was charged with violating the Social Order Maintenance Act for using pepper spray on the Singaporean man.

He faces a maximum penalty of three days in jail and a fine of up to NT$30,000 (approximately S$1,230).

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.