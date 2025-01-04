Sylvia Lim marries ex-national footballer Quah Kim Song at Bukit Batok church wedding

No football or political guests reportedly attended 4 Jan wedding of Sylvia Lim

After 12 years of dating, Aljunied MP Sylvia Lim and former national footballer Quah Kim Song have finally sealed the deal.

Ms Lim announced that they had gotten married in an Instagram post on Saturday (4 Jan), which contained a black-and-photo of the couple strolling down a corridor dressed in white.

Her caption contained a simple message:

For richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.

The post received close to 5,000 likes in six hours, with followers sending their congratulations.

Sylvia Lim held wedding in front of 40 family members

Ms Lim, 59, and Mr Quah, 72, wed at the Church of St Mary of the Angels in Bukit Batok on 4 Jan, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The guest list was small, containing just 40 family members.

Notably, no football or political guests were present, Ms Lim told ST, as they felt it would be “meaningful to kick-start the new year with this new chapter in our lives”.

Couple looked radiant on their big day

Nevertheless, makeup artist Beno Lim shared behind-the-scenes photos of the couple looking radiant on their big day.

He said it was “such an honour” to do her wedding makeup and wished them a lifetime of love and happiness.

According to an Instagram story he posted, he set off in the early morning for the job, completing it at 10.43am.

Sylvia Lim announced wedding last October

Ms Lim, who is chairperson of the Workers’ Party (WP), announced the engagement in October, saying she had “a good feeling about this marriage”.

She indicated at the time that they would be wed in January 2025.

The couple had dated for 12 years after meeting at a WP event in 2013. In a 2015 interview with The New Paper (TNP), they revealed that Mr Quah sang Keith Locke & The Quests’ “Don’t Play That Song” at the concert. He then asked her for a dance.

It turns out that they bonded over their love for the oldies. Mr Quah’s favourite singer is James Taylor while Ms Lim is a fan of Carole King.

Mr Quah also plays the guitar and has one at Ms Lim’s family home, where they listen to music and sing.

While this is Ms Lim’s first marriage, Mr Quah was a widower with two children in their 40s.

